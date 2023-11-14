Indian Railways to operate a special train connecting these cities: Details

Patna: Indian Railways has decided to operate two special trains connecting Puri in Odisha with Patna in Bihar. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush during Chhath Puja. The East Coast Railway Zone of Indian Railways will operate these trains.

The 08449 Puri-Patna Special train will leave Puri at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, November 15. On the return journey, the 08450 Patna-Puri Special will leave Patna at 6 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, November 14 and 16.

Earlier the national transporter announced several special trains connecting major destinations throughout the country on railway routes like Danapur-Saharsa, Okha-Naharlagun, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Howrah-Raxaul, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Danapur- Bengaluru, Puri-Patna, Benaras- Mumbai, Ambala-Saharsa, among others.

Rituals for the Chhath Puja will begin on November 17, and continue till November 20.