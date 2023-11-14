Oppo launches new budget handset: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo has launched its latest budget handset named ‘Oppo A2’ in China. Price of the Oppo A2 is set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It is currently available in Ice Crystal Violet, Jinghai Black, and Qingbo Emerald (translated from Chinese) colours.

Details about the availability of the Oppo A2 in other markets, including India, is yet to be confirmed.

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A2 sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 680nits of peak brightness, and 91.4 screen-to-body ratio. The display is rated to deliver up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G57 MC2. Using the virtual RAM feature the onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB. The handset packs up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Oppo A2 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 77-degree field of view, along with a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, face unlock feature and proximity sensor. It has for authentication and supports. The Oppo A2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.