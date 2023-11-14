PM Modi announces Rs 24,000 crore scheme for tribal Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the central government is set to launch a Rs 24,000 crore scheme for the welfare of tribals across the country. The unveiling of this initiative is scheduled for Wednesday, coinciding with the nationwide celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary. Speaking at a public meeting in Betul district, Modi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support evident on the final day of his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, affirming confidence in the BJP’s victory.

Modi emphasized the unprecedented trust and affection the BJP has garnered among the people of Madhya Pradesh, asserting that the Congress has conceded defeat even before the elections. As he prepared to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand to honor Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to tribal welfare through the upcoming Rs 24,000 crore scheme. He dismissed the Congress’ reliance on seers for revival, stating that their attempts to challenge Modi’s guarantees with fake promises have been exposed.

In addition to highlighting the government’s accomplishments, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the law against triple talaq, and the construction of the Ram temple, Modi addressed India’s achievement as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about “Made in China” phones, Modi emphasized India’s progress in the mobile phone manufacturing sector and criticized Congress leaders for their lack of vision and reliance on fake promises. Modi framed the upcoming election in Madhya Pradesh as a crucial step to combat corruption and prevent the destructive impact of the Congress.