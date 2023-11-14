Protecting Children is Everyone’s Duty for the Nation’s Future: President Murmu

On Children’s Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the pivotal role children play as the future of the nation and asserted that it is the collective responsibility of society to protect and nurture them. Children from various schools and organizations had the opportunity to meet President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

In her address, President Murmu underscored the significance of acknowledging children as the future of the country. She stressed that safeguarding this future and ensuring their proper upbringing is a duty shared by all members of society. Recognizing the technological advancements and wealth of information available to today’s children, she highlighted their talent showcased both within the country and internationally. President Murmu emphasized the responsibility of guiding and directing the potential of these young minds in the right direction.

Encouraging the children to recognize their potential and pursue their goals with dedication, President Murmu advised them to cultivate the habit of reading. She shared the belief that books are their best friends and suggested that reading biographies of great personalities could inspire and prepare them to face challenges.

President Murmu also acknowledged children’s inherent sensitivity towards others, expressing that their ability to empathize can be nurtured from an early age. She encouraged instilling in children a sense of responsibility to help others and cultivate love and respect for the environment. Additionally, she stressed the importance of making children aware of health and environmental cleanliness. In conclusion, President Murmu’s Children’s Day message resonated with the need for collective efforts to provide a positive and nurturing environment for the development of the younger generation.