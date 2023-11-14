Researchers from Michigan State University dug out seeds planted in a bottle in 1879 to find this

In 1879, scientist William Beal conducted an experiment involving burying bottles containing seeds to explore the longevity of seeds. Recently, Michigan State University (MSU) researchers unearthed one of these bottles and discovered that some of the seeds inside were still capable of germination.

Beal buried a total of 20 bottles, each containing over a thousand seeds, with the primary objective of assisting farmers in managing weeds. The burial method ensured that water wouldn’t accumulate in the bottles. Originally, the plan was to excavate a bottle every five years, but the interval has since been extended to every 20 years.

Despite the experiment’s considerable age, seeds from the latest bottle were found to be capable of sprouting and developing into plants. Plant biologist Frank Telewski from MSU expressed his surprise at the resilience of these very old seeds, noting the astonishing fact that they were still able to grow.

To further understand the genetic aspects of these plants, MSU researchers employed modern technology to analyze their genes. This genetic testing, a first for this experiment, confirmed that these plants are indeed the same as those described by Beal.

Four bottles remain to be unearthed, and the plan is to continue this process until the year 2100. The bottles are securely stored in a undisclosed location to prevent tampering, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the research, as reported by Science Alert.