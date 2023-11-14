Scientists pioneer space sex research with the aim of birth in partial gravity

Dutch entrepreneur Egbert Edelbroek, founder of Spaceborn United, is spearheading pioneering research into space reproduction, aiming for the eventual conception and birth of extraterrestrial human children in the partial gravity environment on Mars. Recognizing the need for humanity to become a multiplanetary species, Edelbroek highlights the reproductive challenge as a crucial aspect of establishing independent human settlements beyond Earth.

The challenges of safe space reproduction are immense, particularly considering the lack of gravity that would disrupt sexual intercourse in space. Spaceborn United’s approach begins with conceiving embryos in space, starting with mice and progressing to human sperm and egg cells. A disc mixing these cells is created in what Aqeel Shamsul, CEO of Frontier Space Technologies, describes as a “space station for your cells.” The resulting embryos are cryogenically frozen to pause development and protect them during re-entry, which involves significant shaking, vibration, and G-forces.

While research is currently underway in simulated partial gravity laboratory conditions, Edelbroek plans to launch a mission with mouse cells by the end of the next year, with a tentative timeline of “about five or six years” for the first launch involving a human embryo. However, ethical considerations pose a significant challenge, as exposing vulnerable human embryos to space hazards and radiation raises complex ethical questions.

Space reproduction research has largely been left to private firms like Spaceborn due to ethical concerns, with government space agencies like NASA cautious about allocating taxpayer dollars to sensitive topics. Edelbroek acknowledges that Spaceborn is the only firm looking to develop a human embryo in space.

Addressing the challenges posed by bodily fluids in a low-gravity environment, Edelbroek emphasizes the need to create the perfect environment for the growing, vulnerable fetus. Despite scaling back initial plans, he remains ambitious, aiming for a baby to be born in space within his lifetime, expecting to live beyond 100 years and expressing the hope that humanity achieves childbirth in space. The growth of space tourism further adds complexity, with Edelbroek consulting with the sector to raise awareness of the associated risks. The research, while focused on space reproduction, also has potential implications for assisting with conception on Earth through the replication of in vitro fertilization processes in space.