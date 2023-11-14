Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has inducted three legendary cricketers in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. India’s – legendary opener Virender Sehwag, former Indian Women Test skipper Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka’s iconic star Aravinda de Silva are the latest inductees.

De Silva, Edulji and Sehwag will join as inductees number 110, 111 and 112 respectively. The three legends will be honoured during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

‘We are thrilled to announce Aravinda, Diana and Virender as the latest group of legends to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.Their lasting contributions to cricket mean they are richly deserving of their status in the ICC Hall of Fame and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2023 in Mumbai later this week,’ said ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice.

‘I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour. I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, ‘hitting the cricket ball,’ said Virender Sehwag. Sehwag has scored over 17,000 runs in international cricket.

‘It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian women’s cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world. I am delighted to be considered for this award. It’s not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women’s Cricket,’ said Diana Edulji.

Diana Edulji captained India for almost three decades. The left-arm orthodox spinner picked 100 wickets while making 54 international appearances.

‘This achievement is a tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, and love that have shaped my cricketing journey. My family, my parents, my sister, my wife and children are my anchor, and deserve the deepest thanks for their unwavering support and sacrifice, which have propelled me towards success,’ said Aravinda de Silva.

Aravinda de Silva was a winner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with Sri Lanka in 1996. He scored 20 Test centuries during an 18-year international career which is the third most by any Sri Lanka men’s player.