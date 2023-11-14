YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’ makes Rs 94 crore globally on first day

Salman Khan’s latest release, “Tiger 3,” premiered on Diwali, marking the actor’s most successful opening day in his career by accumulating a staggering Rs 94 crore worldwide, as reported by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film debuted on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

According to YRF’s announcement on social media, “Tiger 3” grossed Rs 52.50 crore in India (Rs 44.50 crore nett) and an additional Rs 41.50 crore from overseas markets. This makes it the highest-earning Diwali release in Hindi cinema. A sequel to the 2017 hit “Tiger Zinda Hai,” the film is part of YRF’s spy universe, where characters from Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” and Hrithik Roshan’s “War” will intersect in future narratives.

Film trade expert Taran Adarsh highlighted the international success of “Tiger 3,” stating that it is the biggest opener ever in international markets, raking in USD 5,000,530 (Rs 41.66 crore) on the first day, including previews.

Set post “Pathaan,” “Tiger 3” follows Salman’s titular spy as he races against time to protect both his family and country. Positioned as the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, the film has garnered immense attention since the opening of advance bookings on November 5.