After robbing company at gunpoint in Sonipat office, former employee of Flipkart arrested

Two males were taken into custody by the Gohana police on Tuesday after they stole Rs 21 lakh from the Flipkart store in Sonipat, Haryana, at gunpoint. A third accused is being sought after.

The primary accused, identified as Sumit, is a former worker for the business, according to the police. Just one month after losing his job at Flipkart, Sumit plotted the heist with the help of Anil Tiger and Sandeep.

The heist was carried out on October 16, and after a month of investigation, the authorities were able to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

The Gohana Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bharti Dabas, stated that Sumit was fully aware of the increasing volume of money coming into the office around Diwali. She said that Sumit used the information to schedule the robbery.

The three individuals under suspicion carried out the theft on October 16 by intimidating persons in the area with a toy pistol. After apprehending Sumit and Anil, authorities are still searching for Sandeep, the third suspect.

In the course of the inquiry, the authorities also took an ax, a toy pistol, and a car from the accused’s hands, along with Rs 6.3 lakhs. As the inquiry goes on, more questions are being raised concerning the location of the remaining funds.