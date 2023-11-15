Bus plunge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda claims 10 lives

Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district as a bus, transporting approximately 40 passengers and identified by registration number JK02CN-6555, veered off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway. The bus plummeted 300 feet down a gorge, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives, according to statements from Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, prompting a swift rescue operation to recover the victims.

Officials confirmed that the rescue efforts are underway, with some bodies already retrieved from the gorge. The bus mishap has brought sorrow to the region as authorities work diligently to address the aftermath of this tragic accident.