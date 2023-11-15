Chhath Puja 2023: Full list of of puja items required to perform rituals

Patna: Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival. It is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashthi, Prathihar, Chhathi, and Dala Chhath.

The festival falls on the sixth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika and is celebrated for four days. Devotees worship Surya Dev, the Hindu Sun God, during these four. This year, the Chhath Puja festival will begin on November 17 (Friday) and continue till November 20.

According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath celebrations begin with Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting) on the first day, followed by Kharna on the second day, then Chhath Puja on the third day, and Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi, which is the fourth and the last day.

Here is a list of materials that are required for the Chhath Puja rituals –

New clothes for the entire house, especially the person who is fasting.

Two big bamboo baskets to keep offerings in Chhath Puja aka dawri

Bamboo or brass vessel to offer Argha to the sun

A set glass, lota and plate to keep milk and Ganga water for Arghya to the Sun

Coconut filled with water

5 leafy sugarcane stems

Rice

12 lamps or diya

Incense sticks, kumkum, lights

Vermilion

A Banana leaf

Banana, apple, water chestnut, turmeric, radish, ginger plant, sweet potato and suthni (yam species)

Betel nuts

Honey and Sweets

Jaggery (Jaggery is used instead of sugar to make the offerings to Chhathi Maiya)

Wheat and rice flour

Ganga water and milk

Prasad- Thekwa