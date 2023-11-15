Chhath Puja 2023: Here is day-wise schedule and puja muhurat

Patna: Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival. It is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashthi, Prathihar, Chhathi, and Dala Chhath.

The festival falls on the sixth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartika and is celebrated for four days. Devotees worship Surya Dev, the Hindu Sun God, during these four. This year, the Chhath Puja festival will begin on November 17 (Friday) and continue till November 20.

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 1: Nahay Khay

It starts with the ritual of Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting) on the first day. Devotees take a bath in the river or pond and then eat a simple meal. On this day, people buy fruits and diyas (earthen lamps) for the puja, and clean the household. The fruits used in the puja are also symbolic of the harvest season. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise time for this day is 06:45 am and the sunset time is 17:27 pm.

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 2: Kharna

On the second day, called Kharna, devotees fast throughout the day, breaking it only after sunset as an offering to the deities. A prasad is provided to the Chhati Mata and distributed amongst relatives and friends. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise time on this day is 06:46 am and the sunset time is 17:26 pm.

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 3: Surya Shashth

Devotees, usually women, gather at the water bodies, before sunrise. Standing waist-deep in water, they offer arghya (offering of water) to the rising Sun. It will be special this year because the third day will fall on Sunday, the day associated with the Sun. People listen to the Chhath Vrat Katha and sing devotional songs at night. According to Drik Panchang sunrise and sunset are scheduled for 06:46 am and 5:26 pm respectively.

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 4: Usha Arghya

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun in the morning. Usha is believed to be the consort of the Surya Dev. The 36-hour fast is completed after Arghya. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise time on this day is 06:47 am and the sunset time is 17:26 pm.