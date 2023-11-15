Craft Delicious Banana Wine in Only 24 Hours!

For the wine enthusiasts out there, here’s a fascinating recipe that promises an incredible drink in just one day. While any banana variety will suffice, the sweet ‘palayamkodan’ is recommended for optimal taste. This holiday season, indulge in making this delightful banana wine.

**Ingredients:**

– 2 kg palayamkodan banana

– 1 kg brown sugar (preferably with fewer calories than white sugar)

– 1 teaspoon instant yeast

– 3 dried red chillies

– 5 cardamom pods

– 5 cloves

– 2 cinnamon sticks

– Small piece of ginger

– 2 litres of water

**Preparation:**

1. Boil two litres of water and let it cool down.

2. Crush and mix dried red chillies, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger.

3. Peel and crush the bananas.

4. In a clean jar, combine bananas, sugar, crushed masala mix, and yeast.

5. Add water, stir well, close with a lid, and set aside overnight.

6. Sieve out the wine the next morning and store it in glass jars.

As the saying goes, “Good wine is a necessity of life.” Cheers to your homemade special banana wine!