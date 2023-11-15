Enhance your festival feast with vibrant Jamun wine, a ruby red delight

Exploring the local gem, Jamun, also known as ‘njaval,’ reveals a summer fruit boasting numerous health benefits. Transforming this fruit into a delectable health drink, the homemade Jamun wine, requires just seven days.

**Ingredients:**

– 2 kg jamun fruit

– 1 kg sugar

– 100 grams cinnamon

– 100 grams clove

– 250 grams wheat

– 3 litres of hot water

– 100 grams of yeast

**Preparation:**

1. Wash the Jamun fruits thoroughly and remove the seeds.

2. Grind the flesh in a mixer without adding water.

3. Transfer the mixture into a bottle or crock.

4. Add cinnamon, clove, sugar, yeast, wheat, and boiled water. Stir for 15 minutes.

5. Cover and tie with a cloth. After three days, stir the pulp once more and reseal.

6. Open after seven days to find clear wine at the top.

7. Sieve the wine and let it settle for several hours.

*”Here the colourful, tasty, and healthy wine is ready to captivate your senses.”*