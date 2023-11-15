ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face New Zealand in semi-finals today: Everything you need to know

Mumbai: Team India will face New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India is the only unbeaten team in this World Cup. India won all the 9 matches in the group stage and finished at the top of the points table. On the other hand, New Zealand managed to win 5 out of their 9 games, and finished fourth, managing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Before this, both teams faced each other on 9 occasions in the ongoing tournament, of which New Zealand has won 5 times. In the most recent clash, India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets. During the last edition, India suffered defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The two teams also faced each other in a three-match ODI series earlier in January, where India achieved a clean sweep against New Zealand. This semi-final will be the 118th ODI encounter between the two sides. In their 117 head-to-head matches in the ODI format, India has secured victory 59 times, while New Zealand has won on 50 occasions. One match ended in a tie, and 7 matches concluded with no result.

Also Read: 1,000 ‘One Station One Product’ Stores to Support Artisans

The match will live broadcasted on Star Sports Network . It will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to start at 2 pm IST.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasid Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.