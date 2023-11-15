India International Trade Fair 2023: Check timings, ticket rates and venue

New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair 2023 has began yesterday, on November 14. The mega event is held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The India International Trade Fair will run till November 27.

More than 3,500 exhibitors from India and other countries such as UAE, Iran, and Thailand are presenting their products during fair. Representatives from 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran, and UAE are also participating in the event.

Entry to the fair will only be allowed for business visitors from November 14 to 18. The fair will be open to the general public from November 19 to 27.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin selling IITF tickets on November 14 for ‘business days’ (November 14–18), and on November 19 for ‘general public days’. The DMRC said the entry tickets will be available at only 55 selected metro stations including Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate and Barakhamba station among others.

There would be no entry of visitors from gate number 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8 and 9. Visitors will be allowed entry from gate number 1, 4, 6 and 10. Entry for exhibitors will be from gate number 1, 4, 5b and 10. Entry for media persons will be from gate number 5-B. Entry for ITPO officials will be from gate number 9 and 1.

There will be no entry for Trade Fair after 05:30 pm on all days. There will be no sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan.

Delhi Police has issued a special traffic advisory in view of the India International Trade Fair, 2023. According to police, no vehicle will be allowed to park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. The guests will not be allowed to park vehicles on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg.