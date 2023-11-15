India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in these states: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal will move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression on Wednesday. The national weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some parts of Andhra Pradesh etc. It has advised the fishermen not to venture in the sea.

IMD has forecasted the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Puducherry today.

IMD predicted that the e sky will remain partly cloudy in Kolkata. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be around 30 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively. The dry weather is most likely over Sikkim and all the districts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal.

The national capital will experience mainly clear sky with a shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 26 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.