Rohit: Embrace bravery, as the time for luck to shine upon you has arrived.

In recent weeks, Rohit Sharma’s team has evolved into an indomitable force, triumphing over all rivals on their path to glory. Ahead of the crucial World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, Rohit expressed his desire for luck to favor his squad, stating, “Time has come for luck to favour you, and fortune favours the brave.”

Despite their unbeaten run in the league matches, Rohit emphasized that there’s no need for significant changes in mindset as they approach the semifinal clash. The Indian captain believes consistency is key, stating, “I don’t think we need to do anything different than what we have been doing.”

Acknowledging the perpetual pressure of World Cup matches, Rohit emphasized the team’s focus on playing good cricket and not letting external challenges distract them. He expressed confidence in handling pressure, stating, “The team has responded well.”

Recognizing New Zealand as the “most disciplined” team, Rohit highlighted their strategic understanding of opponents. He commended their consistency in reaching semis and finals, acknowledging the challenge they pose.

While aware of the historical expectations on the Indian team, Rohit emphasized the current team’s focus on self-improvement rather than dwelling on past achievements. He highlighted the team’s forward-looking approach, saying, “The focus is on getting better and what we can do to improve. Focus is always on the present.”