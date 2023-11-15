Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on November 15 mid buying across the sectors. As per market experts, soft inflation reading, especially in the US, led to the strong rally in the domestic and global markets as investors grew confident the Fed may wrap its rate hike cycle.

BSE Sensex settled at 65,675.93,up 742.06 points or 1.14%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,675.50, up 232 points or 1.19%. About 2073 shares advanced, 1223 shares declined, and 98 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and Infosys. Top losers were Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with capital goods, auto, metal, information technology, oil & gas and realty up 1-3%. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 1% each.