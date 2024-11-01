Revised fuel price for November announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of November. QatarEnergy hiked the rates for Super grade petrol and Diesel . The prices for Premium grade petrol remains unchanged.

Premium petrol is priced the same as October at QR1.90 per litre while Super grade petrol will be priced at QR2.10 per litre as compared with QR2.05 in October. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in November, as compared to QR2 in October.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.