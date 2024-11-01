UAE extends visa amnesty programme for expats

Dubai: The UAE government has extended the visa amnesty programme for expats. The UAE visa amnesty programme has been extended by two months. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced this.

The scheme, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31. Now it will end on December 31, 2024.

Thousands of residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to regularise their visa status, with government authorities waiving millions in fines for overstayers.