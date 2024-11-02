India, China resume coordinated patrolling in Demchok after 4.5 years, Depsang next

Indian and Chinese armies have resumed joint patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Demchok, eastern Ladakh, following the recent disengagement at two long-standing friction points, including Depsang. The coordinated patrolling, which restarted on Friday, comes over four years after border tensions escalated between the two countries. Although patrolling in Demchok has commenced, the operations in Depsang are expected to begin within the next 2-3 days, according to Indian Army sources. The move symbolizes a cautious step towards stabilizing relations after recent years of strained ties and disengagement efforts.

The resumption of patrols was marked by a Diwali gesture, with troops from both sides exchanging sweets at various points along the eastern Ladakh border, including Chushul-Moldo, Kongka La, and Hot Springs. Ground commanders from both armies agreed on the terms for resuming the patrolling in Demchok, a region where the Charding Nullah forms a natural divide. For years, Chinese troops had restricted Indian patrolling up to the Y-Junction in Depsang, barring access to several patrol points (PPs), but the current agreement will allow Indian forces to resume patrolling in the formerly blocked areas of PP 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13.

The recent breakthrough comes after more than four years of heightened tension, dating back to the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which was the first fatal encounter between the two nations since 1967. Ongoing border disputes have weighed heavily on diplomatic and trade relations, further complicated by the standoff at critical points like Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hotsprings. While the LAC has remained a contentious area for decades, the resumed patrols mark a tentative step towards rebuilding trust in the region.