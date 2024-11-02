Redmi launches new smart band: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Band 3 has been launched in China. The smart band is priced at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900). It is available for purchase in five colour options — black, beige, dark grey and green, pink, and yellow.

The Redmi Band 3 sports a 1.47-inch rectangular screen with a 172 x 320 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart band measures 9.99mm in thickness and weighs 16.5g. It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. It supports more than 100 watch faces.

Redmi Band 3 is equipped with several health and wellness trackers including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and step trackers. The smart wearable also supports sleep and menstrual cycle tracking. It is said to come with 50 preset sports modes. The Redmi Band 3 carries a 300mAh battery. With typical usage, the battery is claimed to last for up to 18 days.

The smart wearable is said to charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than two hours. It supports magnetic charging and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The smart band supports WeChat and AliPay offline payments as well.