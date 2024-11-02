Xiaomi introduces TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi launched its TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series of smart televisions. The lineup features 4K mini LED screens in four size options — 65, 75, 85 and 100-inch.

Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 lineup starts at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,300) for the 65-inch option, while the 75-inch variant is listed at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,700) in China. The bigger 85-inch and 100-inch variants are marked at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,00,300) and CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,53,500), respectively.

The Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 100-inch sizes with 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution. They have a 240Hz refresh rate, 3,200nits of peak colour brightness, a wide colour gamut with 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and professional Delta E-rated colour accuracy. The TVs are equipped with “Qingshan Eye Care” technology.

Xiaomi has packed an unspecified quad-core Arm Cortex A73 MediaTek chipset in the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series, paired with a G57 MC1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. The smart TVs have the company’s XM9000 picture quality enhancement and Master Quality Engine 2.0 chips as well. They run on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options for the Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, three HDMI 2.1, an eARC, and two USB ports. All variants come with a 2.1-channel cinema-grade sound system, including dual 15W and 30W speaker units. The TVs support Dolby Audio as well as Dolby Vision.