Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Earns THIS Amount

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has achieved a career-high opening for Kartik Aaryan, earning an impressive estimated ?35.5 crore on its first day and continuing the momentum with around ?36.5 crore on Day 2. This brings its domestic total to approximately ?72 crore. Released on November 2, 2024, the film saw strong audience engagement with a Hindi occupancy rate of 75.06%. Morning shows began at 45.63% occupancy, rising to 80.51% in the afternoon, and peaking at around 87% in the evening and night, indicating a solid opening weekend potential.

The movie launched with an estimated collection between ?36-38 crore on its first day, bolstered by advance bookings exceeding ?16 crore and steady spot bookings. Kartik Aaryan, who reprises his role as Rooh Baba, celebrated the film’s success on social media, thanking fans and sharing its “global blockbuster” status, with a worldwide Day 1 collection of ?55.3 crore.

The film’s ensemble cast, featuring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, and Ashwini Kalselar, adds star power and depth to the franchise. This robust lineup contributes to the film’s continued appeal, as it cements its place in the box office charts for a promising weekend ahead.