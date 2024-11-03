CM Shinde pledges to eliminate slums, ensure affordable housing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a rally in Kurla on Sunday, pledging to make Mumbai slum-free and to deliver affordable housing to the city’s underprivileged residents. He spoke in support of party candidate Mangesh Kudalkar, emphasizing the achievements of the Mahayuti government. Shinde noted that much had been accomplished in just two and a half years, expressing confidence that even more could be achieved with an extended tenure. He criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray indirectly, questioning whether only those “born with a silver spoon” should be eligible for the chief minister’s position, and reiterated the government’s commitment to uplift Mumbai’s poorer communities.

Shinde highlighted the government’s distribution of Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which benefited over one lakh people, and defended welfare programs like the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ against opposition criticism. Accusing opponents of belittling these initiatives as “revdis” (freebies), he encouraged voters to see through their “evil” motives. Shinde contrasted his leadership style with that of his predecessor, mentioning how his administration has allocated funds for various social groups, including students, women, and senior citizens. He reaffirmed that public funds belong to the people and should be directed toward their welfare and the state’s development.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Maharashtra, Shinde stated the Centre’s commitment to making the state a “powerhouse of growth” and positioning Mumbai as a financial hub. He reiterated that the Mahayuti government is pro-poor, committed to providing slum residents with ownership of their homes. As the Mahayuti prepares to unveil its manifesto, Shinde confidently cited a popular Bollywood line, assuring voters that once a promise is made, it will be honored, inviting them to compare the achievements of the two competing administrations over their respective tenures.