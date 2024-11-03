Grenade Blast at Srinagar Sunday Market Injures Over 12

Over a dozen people were injured when terrorists launched a grenade attack near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. The blast occurred during peak hours at the busy Sunday market, creating panic and chaos among the civilians gathered there. Emergency responders arrived swiftly, and the injured were taken to the hospital for immediate medical care. In response to the attack, security forces have significantly increased their presence in the area to maintain order and prevent further incidents. This latest attack has heightened tensions in Srinagar, prompting additional security measures as authorities work to stabilize the situation and investigate those responsible for the explosion.