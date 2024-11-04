Bus plunges into 200-meter gorge in Uttarakhand; 22 feared dead

A tragic bus accident in the Almora district of Uttarakhand on Monday morning has left at least 22 passengers dead, including several children. Reports indicate that the overloaded bus was traveling from Garhwal to Kumaon when it plunged into a 200-meter-deep gorge in Marchula, Ramnagar, with approximately 40 people onboard. District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey confirmed the details of the incident, highlighting the presence of many young victims among the casualties.

In the wake of the disaster, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took immediate action by directing relief operations and ordering the airlifting of severely injured passengers. He expressed his condolences in a post on X, stating, “The unfortunate news has come in regarding the casualties of passengers in a bus accident that occurred in Marchula, Almora district.” Dhami further assured that local administration and SDRF teams are actively working at the accident site to evacuate the injured and transport them to the nearest health facility, with additional instructions provided to airlift critically injured individuals as needed.