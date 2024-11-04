Delhi Air Quality Hits ‘Severe’; Govt Imposes Fines on Polluting Vehicles

On Monday, Delhi’s air quality further deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising above 400 in multiple areas, placing it in the “severe” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), locations such as Anand Vihar (433), Wazirpur (414), Jahangirpuri (413), Rohini (409), and Punjabi Bagh (404) recorded AQI levels over 400 at 7 a.m. Several other areas registered “very poor” air quality as well. Experts attribute the worsening conditions to weather patterns, including low temperatures and light winds, which are trapping pollutants close to the ground.

The Delhi Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) indicated on Sunday that meteorological conditions are expected to continue to hamper the dispersion of pollutants, leading to high pollution levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted mist and pollution haze from early Monday through Wednesday, with wind speeds likely to remain below 10 kmph, potentially exacerbating the situation. On Sunday, Delhi’s AQI stood at 382, down from 316 on Saturday, marking the lowest of the season so far.

In response to the escalating pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented measures from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Between October 15 and October 31, authorities fined 597 locations and shut down 56 construction sites for environmental violations. Over 3,900 outdated vehicles were seized, while around 54,000 vehicles without pollution-under-control certifications faced penalties. Efforts to curb pollution included inspections to prevent illegal waste dumping, and water sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and road-sweeping devices have been deployed throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) to control road dust, with nearly 600 sprinklers and anti-smog guns used daily.