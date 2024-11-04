Forex Market: Indian rupee opens in narrow range against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar on Monday, November 4, 2024. As per forex traders, the rupee is likely to trade in a narrow range during the day as the strong dollar weighs on the local currency. The rising crude oil prices also dragged down the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.07 against the US dollar. In the initial trade, it touched 84.06, registering a rise of 1 paisa over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee edged up 1 paisa to 84.07 against the US dollar. The Forex market remained closed on Friday on account of Diwali.

The Indian rupee has been hovering around its all-time low level. It touched its lowest closing level of 84.10 against the dollar on October 11, 2024.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.62 per cent lower at 103.63.

Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves dropped by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion in the week ended October 25. The overall reserves had dropped by $2.163 billion to $688.267 billion in the previous reporting week. In end-September, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion. Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 94,000 crore (around USD 11.2 billion) from the Indian stock market in October, making it the worst-ever month in terms of outflows.