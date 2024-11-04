India launch date of Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle announced: Details

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler start-up Oben Electric announced the India launch date of its new Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle. The electric motorcycle will be launched on November 7. The company has revealed a teaser of the product.

The Rorr EZ will have Oben’s patented high-performance LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology. It will be a daily commuter with LFP battery technology.

At present, Oben offers the Oben Rorr, priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric motorcycle employs an 8kW permanent magnet synchronous motor mated to a 4.4kWh battery.

The Oben Rorr has a claimed range of 187km on a single full charge. The top speed is claimed to be 100kmph. The electric motorcycle has fast charging capability and can be juiced up to 80% in two hours.