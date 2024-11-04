Know how to protect your privacy on Instagram

Mumbai: Instagram is the most popular social media platform in the world. The Meta-owned platform allows its users to share memes, videos, posts, stories and other things.

The social media platform also allow its users to keep their account private. When your Instagram account is public, your profile and posts can be viewed by anyone, even if they don’t have an Instagram account. But when you make it private, only your followers, who are the people you have approved will be able to see the content you post.

Steps to make your Instagram account private:

1. Open Instagram on your phone or browser and tap on your profile picture from the bottom bar.

2. Now, click on the three horizontal lines that appear on the top right and scroll down a bit to find a section named ‘Who can see your content’.

3. Here, you will see an option named ‘Account privacy’. Tap on it to open a new window, where you will see a toggle named ‘Private account’. Turn it on and you are good to go.

Once you make your account private, people who aren’t following you on Instagram will be able to open your profile page but won’t be able to see your posts. However, the number of posts and followers are still visible