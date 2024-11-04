Market capitalisation of 6 of top-10 firms surge by Rs 1 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 1,07,366.05 crore last week. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 321.83 points, or 0.40 per cent. Top gainers were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Top losers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 36,100.09 crore to Rs 7,32,755.93 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 25,775.58 crore to Rs 9,10,686.85 crore in its market valuation.

LIC’s market valuation surged Rs 16,887.74 crore to Rs 5,88,509.41 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared Rs 15,393.45 crore to Rs 18,12,120.05 crore.TC added Rs 10,671.63 crore, taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to Rs 6,13,662.96 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,537.56 crore to Rs 5,96,408.50 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys tanked Rs 38,054.43 crore to Rs 7,31,442.18 crore and that of Bharti Airtel slumped Rs 27,299.54 crore to Rs 9,20,299.35 crore. The valuation of TCS eroded Rs 26,231.13 crore to Rs 14,41,952.60 crore.The mcap of HDFC Bank declined Rs 3,662.78 crore to Rs 13,26,076.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm of the country followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.