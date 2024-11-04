Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement from cricket

Former Indian Test wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has officially announced his retirement from professional cricket. At 40, Saha has decided to conclude his career after not being retained by the Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season. Representing Bengal in the current Ranji Trophy season, Saha stated that this will be his final appearance in competitive cricket. In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, he expressed his gratitude for his supporters and his commitment to making this last season one to remember.

According to reports, Saha will not participate in the next IPL season and has refrained from registering for the upcoming auction. Throughout his IPL career, he has represented multiple teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, most recently playing for the Gujarat Titans. Saha’s contributions across teams have been recognized widely in the league.

Saha’s international career with India includes 40 Test matches in which he scored 1,343 runs with an average of 29.41, hitting three centuries and six half-centuries. As a wicketkeeper, he recorded 92 catches and 12 stumpings. Additionally, he played nine ODIs, amassing 41 runs. Saha’s exceptional wicketkeeping skills have earned him a respected place among India’s finest, as he now prepares to bow out after an illustrious career.