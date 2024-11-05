Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The French car manufacturer Citroën has launched Aircross Xplorer Edition in the Indian markets. The limited edition SUV is offered at a starting price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It now can be reserved in India by paying a fully refundable token amount.

Interested customers can enjoy the Aircross Xplorer with two package options -Standard Pack and Optional Pack. The former can be opted by paying an additional amount of Rs 24,000, while the latter has been priced at Rs 51,700.

The Aircross comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82 PS and 115 Nm) which is paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit (110 PS and up to 205 Nm) which gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Both these engines are available with the new Xplorer Edition.

In terms of features, it comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and steering mounted controls. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.