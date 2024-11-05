Forex Market: Indian rupee touches all-time low against U.S. dollar

Mumbai: The Indian touched an all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. As per forex traders, sustained foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.13 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee fell 4 paise to settle at a record low level of 84.11 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent higher at 103.91.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,329.79 crore. Meanwhile, India’s manufacturing sector growth recovered from September’s eight-month low to 57.5 in October.