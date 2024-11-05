Maha Kumbh 2025 to Feature Enhanced Security with Face Recognition Cameras

To ensure the safety of the millions anticipated at Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is implementing advanced security systems at railway stations and the event grounds. With around 10 crore devotees expected to arrive by train, the Prayagraj Railway Division plans to install face recognition (FR) cameras, marking a major step forward in surveillance. These FR cameras will be integrated with the current CCTV systems across nine railway stations in Prayagraj, utilizing AI to monitor and identify potential threats or unusual activities effectively.

According to Prayagraj Railway Division PRO Amit Singh, these AI-driven cameras will enhance safety by enabling quick identification of individuals in crowded settings, aiding in crowd management and emergency response. “To ensure a safe, smooth experience for devotees, we are installing AI-based face recognition cameras to help identify suspects and control suspicious activities promptly,” Singh explained.

For this massive event, around 650 CCTV cameras and 100 FR cameras will be strategically positioned to cover all key areas, including routes, platforms, and shelters. The setup is expected to be completed by December, well before the event begins in January, showcasing the state’s commitment to utilizing advanced technology to protect the millions of pilgrims attending Maha Kumbh 2025.