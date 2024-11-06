Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated for the first time in November. Gold price edged higher to Rs 58,920, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7365, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 120 per 8 gram. In the last five days, yellow metal price fell by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8041.3 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7372.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been 0.96%, whereas in the last month it has been -3.67%. The cost of silver is Rs.99100 per kg.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki unveils its first-ever electric vehicle

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 78,434 per 10 grams, down by Rs 73, or 0.09%. Meanwhile, silver futures were priced at Rs 93,490 per kg, down Rs 1,158, or 1.22.

In international markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,745.42 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,790.15 last Thursday. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,747.80. Price of spot silver fell 0.6% to $32.47 per ounce, platinum shed 0.7% to $992.92 and palladium was down 1.6% to $1,058.24.