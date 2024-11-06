Congress Leaders Shanimol Usman, Bindu Krishna Claim Police Targeted Them in Hotel Raid

A recent police raid on rooms occupied by Congress women leaders in the politically charged Palakkad constituency has sparked controversy. Early on Wednesday, plainclothes officers conducted a search based on suspicions of hidden black money, which they described as a routine election protocol. Assistant Commissioner Ashwathy Jiji clarified that the operation was standard under election guidelines.

Congress leader Shanimol Usman criticized the raid, asserting that it unfairly targeted her and fellow leader Bindu Krishna. Usman highlighted the event’s political and gender implications, claiming the police were being used as tools for specific agendas. She questioned the police’s post-search narrative, including accusations that she assaulted an officer and manipulated black money during the ten minutes it took to open her door. Usman ridiculed the suggestion she transported numerous sarees, sarcastically saying they were brought in a bullock cart, while urging police to verify the hotel’s CCTV footage to debunk claims of hidden items being removed.

Bindu Krishna, echoing Usman’s concerns, called the raid a deliberate conspiracy. She noted that after beginning the search in Shanimol’s room, officers bypassed other rooms to go directly to hers. Krishna questioned the unusual presence of DYFI and Yuva Morcha members at the scene, adding that while DYFI leaders reported a complaint, police later denied receiving one. She argued that the unusual circumstances and timing pointed to a premeditated plan behind the raid.