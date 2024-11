Indian Railways cancels these trains in November: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has canceled many trains due to various reasons. Automatic block signaling work is to be done on North Western Railway by Indian Railways. Due to which some trains passing through Bhopal Railway Division have been cancelled. While some trains have been short terminated.

These trains have been cancelled:

Train number 14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal Express running from Jodhpur will be cancelled on 8 November 2024 and 10 November 2024.

Train number 14814 Bhopal Jodhpur Express running from Bhopal will be cancelled on 9 November 2024 and 11 November 2024.

These trains will be short terminated:

Train number 12181 Jabalpur-Ajmer Dayodaya Express will be short terminated at Sanganer on 9 November 2024 at 11:25 am, that is, this train will run only between Sanganer and Ajmer.

Train number 12182 Ajmer-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express will be short originated from Sanganer on 10 November 2024, that is, it will run at 5:40 and will be short terminated between Ajmer-Sanganer.

Train number 19712 Bhopal-Jaipur Express will be short terminated at Phulera on 9 November 2024. This train will run between Phulera and Jaipur.