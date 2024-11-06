Maruti Suzuki unveils its first-ever electric vehicle

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first electric car, the e Vitara, at an international event in Milan, Italy. Production of this model is slated to commence in Spring 2025 at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. The Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025.

The Suzuki e Vitara is based on the eVX prototype that was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is built on a new born-electric platform. The EV comes with an electric 4WD ALLGRIP-e system, single-speed electric drive transmission, and lithium iron-phosphate batteries.

The e Vitara is Suzuki’s first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on the automotive maker’s new HEARTECT-e platform. The Europe-spec e Vitara measures 4,275 x 1,800 x 1,635 mm and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The EV has a ground clearance of 180 mm, a turning radius of 5.2 mm and 1,702 kg kerb weight. It will be offered in 2WD and 4WD drive system options.

The e Vitara will be offered in two lithium iron-phosphate battery pack options: 49kWh and 61kWh. The former can deliver a maximum power output of 106kW, while the latter has a 128kW output at the front wheels. The 4WD model with the 61kWh battery pack has an additional 48kW power output at the rear. While the 2WD variants have a maximum torque of 189Nm, the 4WD variant can provide up to 300Nm of torque.