Amit Shah: Modi Government Dedicated to a Terror-Free India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to creating a terror-free India through a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Shah announced that a two-day anti-terror conference, starting Thursday, will enhance collaboration among agencies to fortify national security. In a statement on social media platform ‘X,’ he reiterated the government’s dedication to eradicating terrorism, attributing the resolve to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and policy direction.

This annual conference has evolved into a vital forum, bringing together operational forces, legal, forensic, and technical experts from various counter-terrorism agencies. The gathering aims to foster coordination among different stakeholders involved in national security and address threats arising from terrorism. Discussions are expected to explore the legal framework, best practices, and operational strategies, reinforcing a collaborative “Whole of Government” approach to tackle terrorism more effectively.

Key topics of discussion will include challenges in utilizing emerging technologies, international legal cooperation, and strategies to dismantle terror networks across India. The event will bring together senior police officers from states and union territories, central agency representatives, and experts in law, forensics, and technology to contribute to counter-terrorism strategies. This collaboration is anticipated to yield valuable insights for future policies aimed at strengthening Bharat’s security framework.