Jharkhand Assembly Election: Hemant Soren government faces criticism for supporting illegal immigrants

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren led government in Jharkhand is facing outrage for supporting illegal immigrants in Jharkhand. This issued has become a central topic in the poll. BJP and critics claim that the current administration, knowingly or unknowingly, is allowing unauthorised individuals to settle in the state. This is not only impacting law and order but also altering local culture and disrupting electoral demographics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks directly cast the JMM-led INDIA Bloc government into question. Shah stated, “Hemant Soren’s government is encouraging infiltrators. If our government comes to power, we won’t spare them. I want to tell infiltrators to stop sleeping peacefully’.

Several leaders and social activists have expressed concern that the state government’s approach has emboldened infiltration, particularly in sensitive border areas. According to critics, the lenient administration policies enable illegal immigrants to secure official documents, making it harder to identify them. This situation is seen as a threat to both the unique identity of indigenous communities and the security of the nation.

The JMM has consistently dismissed the issue, claiming there is no illegal immigration problem. However, a recent Hindustan Times report highlighted that Sahibganj’s district magistrate confirmed the arrest of four Bangladeshi infiltrators since 2017 and acknowledged demographic shifts in the area-an admission that has intensified scrutiny on the Soren administration. A stark example of demographic transformation is Bhognadih, the village of legendary Santhal revolutionaries Sidho and Kanho. Here, the tribal population has become a minority, with a Muslim majority-a significant development, especially since the village is in Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s own constituency of Barhait.

The issue of illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals is particularly acute in the Santhal Pargana region, which includes districts like Pakur. The population growth rate in Pakur is officially recorded at 28% according to the 2011 Census. However, a recent verification process revealed that the voter growth rate in Muslim-majority areas of Pakur stands at an astonishing 65%.

Critics argue that the JMM-Congress government is tacitly encouraging this influx for political gain. By potentially bolstering a voter base sympathetic to their interests, the government may be turning a blind eye to the broader implications for national security and communal harmony.

As per experts, the state’s inability to effectively address these challenges could have far-reaching consequences, not only for its internal security but also for the broader socio-political stability of India. The rise of extremist ideologies, if left unchecked, could destabilise the region, while the continuous influx of illegal migrants threatens to alter the demographic balance and undermine the rule of law.

The term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats. More than 2.6 crore eligible voters are there in Jharkhand this time. Jharkhand will go to polls vote in two phases – on November 13 and November 20 ands the counting of votes will be held on November 23.