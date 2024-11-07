J&K Assembly Erupts in Chaos Over Article 370 Restoration Banner, Fistfight Ensues

A heated confrontation broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday, as BJP MLAs clashed with marshals after the Speaker ordered the eviction of opposition members protesting a resolution on special status. The chaos began when BJP Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma was speaking, and Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed entered the well with a banner advocating the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. This move triggered a fierce response from BJP members, who tore the banner and protested loudly, leading the Speaker to temporarily adjourn the session.

Despite a brief pause, tensions reignited when the session resumed. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather attempted to restore order, calling for BJP members to return to their seats, but disruptions persisted as both BJP and National Conference (NC) MLAs exchanged slogans. The Speaker ultimately ordered marshals to evict the BJP MLAs from the well, sparking a scuffle that included BJP’s lone woman MLA, Shagun Parihar, who climbed onto a table, prompting intervention from female marshals. Amid loud protests from both sides, three BJP MLAs were forcibly removed from the House.

The uproar followed a resolution passed the previous day, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, calling for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and constitutional safeguards. The resolution emphasized the importance of protecting the region’s identity, culture, and rights, while urging the Indian government to engage with local representatives to address the aspirations of the people within a framework that respects national unity. The Assembly remained tense as the Speaker adjourned proceedings for the day amid ongoing protests.