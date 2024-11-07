Stock Market: Indian equity markets end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday. The The BSE Sensex tumbled 836.34 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 79,541.79. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 284.70 points, or 1.16 per cent, ending at 24,199.35.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,834 against 2,079 stocks that declined, and 121 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,034. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 240, and those that hit a 52-week low was 13. A total of 350 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 198 in the lower circuit.

46 out of 50 constituent stocks of the NSE Nifty50 ended lower. Top gainers were Apollo Hospitals, State Bank of India , HDFC Life , and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Top losers were Hindalco , Trent , Grasim , Shriram Finance , and Adani Enterprises .

The broader markets settled lower, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 falling 0.43 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. Among sectoral markets, the Nifty Metal index was the top laggard, declining 2.73 per cent. Besides, Auto, Pharma, Realty, and select Healthcare indices dropped over 1 per cent each. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Bank index ended flat on Thursday.