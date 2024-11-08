BMW unveils F 450 GS Adventure Concept

Mumbai: BMW unveiled a near-production-ready concept bike at EICMA. The 450 cc adventure bike is named ‘BMW F 450 GS’.

The 450 GS concept gets an all-new 450 cc twin-cylinder engine along with an all-new frame, putting out 47 hp. The motorcycle weighs in at just 175 kg with the model making use of lightweight materials like Magnesium for construction. It gets fully adjustable front suspension along with preload adjustable rear monoshock. The F 450 GS concept gets a 19-inch/17-inch spoked wheels and BMW is likely to offer cast Aluminium wheels when the motorcycle does go into production.

BMW offers features like a 6.5-inch TFT display, electronic rider aids like cornering ABS, riding modes, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity and so on.