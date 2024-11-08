Forex Market: Indian rupee falls to all-time low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. As per forex traders, sustained foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.32 against the US dollar, then it fell further to an all-time low of 84.37, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee slipped 1 paisa to close at a fresh lifetime low of 84.32 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Ducati unveils 2025 Panigale V2 And Streetfighter V2

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading marginally higher by 0.02 per cent at 104.53. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,888.77 crore.