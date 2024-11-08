Huawei launches MatePad 11.5: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Huawei MatePad 11.5 has been launched in China with a 2.2K LCD screen. The tablet is available in a PaperMatte Edition as well. The MatePad 11.5 can be paired with the Huawei Smart Keyboard.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 price in China starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The PaperMatte Edition for the same variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400). The base and PaperMatte Edition for the 8GB + 256GB configuration are listed at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800), respectively. The tablet is offered in three colour options — Frost Silver, Island Blue, and Space Grey. Huawei MatePad 11.5 Specifications, Features

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 sports an 11.5-inch 2.2K (2,200 x 1,440 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 229ppi pixel density, and 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certification alongside TÜV Rheinland’s non-reflective, hardware-level low blue light, and flicker-free certifications.

The company has not yet disclosed the processor details of the Huawei MatePad 11.5. It ships with HarmonyOS 4.2. The tablet supports multiple floating windows and multi-screen collaboration features. The Huawei MatePad 11.5 carries a 13-megapixel main rear sensor. It includes an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The tablet gets a quad speaker unit with Huawei’s Histen 9.0 Audio technology.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 packs a 7,700mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. It is said to provide users with up to 10 hours of uninterrupted local video playback time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG and a USB Type-C port.