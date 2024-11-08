Indian Railways resumes mini troy train service: Details

Mumbai: Central Railway has resumed mini troy train service on the Neral-Matheran Narrow Gauge line. This toy train has a history of over 150 years. This train service was stopped in June 8th because of the monsoon season. This train covers a very short distance of 20 kilometres. It has 236 sharp curvature. It reaches Neral to Matheran in approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Neral-Matheran down trains will operate daily with the following schedule:

Train No. 52103: Departs Neral at 08:50 hrs, arriving in Matheran at 11:30 hrs.

Train No. 52105: Departs Neral at 10:25 hrs, arriving in Matheran at 13:05 hrs.

For the return journey, the up trains from Matheran to Neral will also run daily:

Train No. 52104: Departs Matheran at 14:45 hrs, arriving in Neral at 17:30 hrs.

Train No. 52106: Departs Matheran at 16:00 hrs, arriving in Neral at 18:40 hrs.

These services will consist of a total of six coaches, including three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two second-class cum luggage vans.

Aman Lodge – Matheran Shuttle Services

In addition to the mini train services, daily shuttle services between Matheran and Aman Lodge will also be operational. The shuttle timings are as follows:

From Matheran to Aman Lodge:

Train No. 52154: Departs at 08:20 hrs, arrives at 08:38 hrs.

Train No. 52156: Departs at 09:10 hrs, arrives at 09:28 hrs.

Train No. 52158: Departs at 11:35 hrs, arrives at 11:53 hrs.

Train No. 52160: Departs at 14:00 hrs, arrives at 14:18 hrs.

Train No. 52162: Departs at 15:15 hrs, arrives at 15:33 hrs.

Train No. 52164: Departs at 17:20 hrs, arrives at 17:38 hrs.

From Aman Lodge to Matheran:

Train No. 52153: Departs at 08:45 hrs, arrives at 09:03 hrs.

Train No. 52155: Departs at 09:35 hrs, arrives at 09:53 hrs.

Train No. 52157: Departs at 12:00 hrs, arrives at 12:18 hrs.

Train No. 52159: Departs at 14:25 hrs, arrives at 14:43 hrs.

Train No. 52161: Departs at 15:40 hrs, arrives at 15:58 hrs.

Train No. 52163: Departs at 17:45 hrs, arrives at 18:03 hrs.

Special Weekend Services

Additionally, there will be extra special services on Saturdays and Sundays to accommodate increased passenger demand. These services include:

From Matheran to Aman Lodge:

Special-2: Departs at 10:05 hrs, arrives at 10:23 hrs.

Special-4: Departs at 13:10 hrs, arrives at 13:28 hrs.

From Aman Lodge to Matheran:

Special-1: Departs at 10:30 hrs, arrives at 10:48 hrs.

Special-3: Departs at 13:35 hrs, arrives at 13:53 hrs.

All shuttle services will feature three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two second-class cum luggage vans, ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers.