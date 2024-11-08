Salman Khan Receives New Threat Over Song Tied to Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again received a threat, this time linked to a song that allegedly mentions his name alongside that of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat, reported to Mumbai’s traffic control room late Thursday, is the latest in a series of warnings targeting Khan over recent months. The message included a warning that the songwriter would face severe consequences within a month, challenging Salman Khan to protect the songwriter if he “has the courage.”

Separately, Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad recently detained a man named Bhikha Ram, alias Vikram, in Karnataka’s Haveri for alleged involvement in past threats against Salman Khan. Originally from Jalore, Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram was transferred to Maharashtra for further investigation. This latest threat adds to a string of incidents involving Bishnoi and his associates, who continue to target Khan over longstanding grievances tied to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

In a related development, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also received a ransom threat, with a caller from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, demanding Rs 50 lakh in a call traced to Mumbai’s Bandra police station. Authorities quickly launched an investigation, identifying the suspect as Faizan and dispatching a team to Raipur. Following earlier threats, Shah Rukh Khan was granted Y+ security, providing him with round-the-clock protection from six armed guards.